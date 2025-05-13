Left Menu

Businessman Riyaz Bhati Cleared of Extortion Charges

The court discharged Riyaz Bhati in an extortion case, noting unreliable witness statements and insufficient evidence. Bhati, previously linked to the Dawood Ibrahim gang, was accused alongside Salim Qureshi of extorting cash and a car during Bhati's birthday party. The court found no convincing criminal conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 19:58 IST
A court recently exonerated businessman Riyaz Bhati from an extortion case, citing witness statements as vague and hearsay. The Special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) judge, Chakor Baviskar, provided relief to Bhati, a man long suspected of ties with the infamous Dawood Ibrahim gang.

The order was made public on Tuesday, detailing how a businessman in 2022 accused Bhati and Salim Qureshi, brother-in-law to fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, of attempting to extort money and a car during Bhati's birthday party.

The court found the extortion claims implausible, given the context of a festive party, and noted the lack of direct allegations against Bhati in witness testimonies. This lack of solid evidence led to Bhati's discharge from the case.

