Safeguarding the Borderline: J&K Bunkers Initiative

In a bid to bolster security along the India-Pakistan border, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has announced the establishment of 9,500 bunkers. During a recent visit to the Line of Control in Rajouri district, he assured border residents of continued safety measures and promised more bunkers in response to rising demand.

Dulloo noted the significant damage inflicted by Pakistani shelling on civilian areas, including livestock and properties. He stressed that the current number of bunkers is insufficient, and additional structures are planned to prevent shortfalls. Efforts to assess damages and distribute compensation are underway, with the government highlighting its commitment to the welfare of affected residents.

The chief secretary's itinerary included the shelling-impacted Kalsian panchayat in Nowshera tehsil and the Government Medical College in Rajouri, where he commended the district administration's effective management of the crisis. Dulloo underscored his administration's solidarity with the impacted communities while promising prompt support and intervention.

