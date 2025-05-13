Left Menu

Safeguarding the Borderline: J&K Bunkers Initiative

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo visited shelling-affected areas along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, discussing the construction of 9,500 bunkers for civilian protection. Emphasizing support and compensation for damages caused by cross-border shelling, Dulloo commended the district administration's coordinated response and assured additional bunkers as needed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri | Updated: 13-05-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 13-05-2025 20:47 IST
Safeguarding the Borderline: J&K Bunkers Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to bolster security along the India-Pakistan border, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has announced the establishment of 9,500 bunkers. During a recent visit to the Line of Control in Rajouri district, he assured border residents of continued safety measures and promised more bunkers in response to rising demand.

Dulloo noted the significant damage inflicted by Pakistani shelling on civilian areas, including livestock and properties. He stressed that the current number of bunkers is insufficient, and additional structures are planned to prevent shortfalls. Efforts to assess damages and distribute compensation are underway, with the government highlighting its commitment to the welfare of affected residents.

The chief secretary's itinerary included the shelling-impacted Kalsian panchayat in Nowshera tehsil and the Government Medical College in Rajouri, where he commended the district administration's effective management of the crisis. Dulloo underscored his administration's solidarity with the impacted communities while promising prompt support and intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and IoT audio sensors critical for sustainable Industry 5.0 growth

Universities betting on EdTech? New data says faculty make or break the impact

Breakthrough AI system exposes silent diabetes threats in real time

Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025