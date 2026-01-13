Left Menu

Escalation at the LoC: Indian Army Targets Pakistani Drones in Rajouri

Indian Army forces engaged multiple suspected Pakistani drones near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. This marks the second drone encounter within three days. The drones, after briefly hovering above Manjakote, retreated to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, prompting a search for possible airdropped contraband.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Indian Army opened fire on several suspected Pakistani drones that infiltrated Indian territory from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Tuesday, according to military officials in Jammu.

Although the drones hovered briefly in the Manjakote sector, they returned to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, marking the second such incident in just three days. Defence sources disclosed that counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems measures were swiftly implemented, with troops engaging the drones as they crossed into Indian airspace over the Dunga Gala area.

Officials reported that forces observed two drone-like objects over the Dheri Dhara village and responded with live rounds. Following this, a search was launched to ensure no illicit materials were airdropped. Recent drone activities were also detected in several other villages in the region, with an arms consignment being recovered earlier in the week.

