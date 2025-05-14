Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Ed Martin Jr. has been appointed the new pardon attorney at the Justice Department, following President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw his nomination for the post of Washington's top federal prosecutor.

Martin, who will assume an associate deputy attorney general role, is preparing to conduct a thorough review of the pardons issued by former President Joe Biden. Notably, these included pardons for Biden's siblings and prominent figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci and General Mark Milley.

These pardons were perceived as protection against potential retaliation by Trump. Martin expressed the necessity for pardons to withstand scrutiny to maintain public trust in the justice process. Also, under his new role, Martin will direct the Justice Department's "weaponisation working group," tasked with investigating claims of partisan targeting during Biden's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)