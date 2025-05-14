Tragic Impact: Boeing Whistleblower's Family Settles Lawsuit

The family of John Barnett, a former Boeing quality control manager, has reached a settlement with the aircraft manufacturer following Barnett's tragic suicide. Barnett had been a whistleblower on alleged safety defects in Boeing's jumbo jets, reporting potential hazards such as metal shavings near flight control wiring and oxygen system concerns on 787 planes.

Barnett's warnings were reportedly ignored and led to harassment rather than resolution. After retiring in 2017, Barnett continued to voice these safety fears, ultimately leading to a lawsuit that was settled without disclosing terms in a South Carolina court.

Boeing has expressed sorrow over Barnett's death and mentioned reviewing the issues he raised. However, Boeing had not filed court papers before the settlement, and both sides have 60 days to finalize the agreement. Meanwhile, this case highlights serious concerns within the aerospace industry about addressing internal safety warnings.

(With inputs from agencies.)