Preventable Temple Stampede: Goa Committee Shares Findings and Recommendations

A Goa government committee has determined that the May 3 stampede at North Goa's Sri Lairai Devi temple, which resulted in six deaths and approximately 100 injuries, was an avoidable tragedy.

The report criticized poor planning, lack of enforcement, and inadequate infrastructure as primary factors contributing to the disaster. Recommendations to prevent similar incidents have been outlined.

Overcrowding on a sloping pathway and unruly behavior were identified as triggers. Previous incidents hinting at the potential for such a stampede had not been adequately addressed, leading to calls for better disaster preparedness and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)