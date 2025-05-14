Left Menu

Call for Economic Sanctions: India Urged to Rein in Relations with Turkey

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) calls for India to impose economic sanctions on Turkey over its military alliance with Pakistan, which threatens India's security. The SJM recommends cutting civil aviation links, discouraging tourism, and revisiting diplomatic ties to protest Turkey's growing defense collaboration with Pakistan.

Call for Economic Sanctions: India Urged to Rein in Relations with Turkey
The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) has urged the Indian government to enforce economic sanctions and suspend civil aviation links with Turkey due to its military partnership with Pakistan. Highlighting the threats to India's national security, the SJM calls for decisive action against this 'unholy alliance.'

India should consider discouraging outbound tourism to Turkey and re-evaluating diplomatic engagements, SJM asserts. This stance comes amid tensions following recent military confrontations between India and Pakistan, where Turkey-supported drones were reportedly used against Indian targets.

The SJM's demands reflect growing unease over Turkey aligning itself with Pakistan, the second-largest arms supplier and a significant partner in modernizing Pakistan's military capabilities. The SJM emphasizes the need for India to reaffirm its sovereignty by reducing diplomatic and cultural exchanges with Turkey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

