Burberry's Turnaround: A Luxe Brand's Return to Profitability

British luxury brand Burberry reported stronger-than-anticipated fourth-quarter sales and an adjusted operating profit for its full year ending March 29. The company indicated that brand sentiment is on an upswing.

Led by CEO Joshua Schulman, Burberry is in the initial phases of a turnaround strategy that helped the brand achieve an adjusted operating profit of 26 million pounds. This performance narrowly prevented a financial loss for its 2025 fiscal year.

Despite a 6% decline in fourth-quarter comparable sales, the results were better than the analysts' forecast of a 7% drop, showcasing a promising path to financial recovery.

