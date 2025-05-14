Left Menu

Supreme Court Exposes Fraudulent Land Dispute Ruling

The Supreme Court has rescinded a decision in a land dispute case after discovering it was based on a falsified settlement involving a 'ghost' respondent. The court is launching an inquiry into the deception, and the real respondent, Harish Jaiswal, revealed he was unaware of the proceedings and plans legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:18 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has retracted a verdict in a land dispute case, revealing it was secured via a fabricated settlement with a non-existent respondent.

Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the court registry to investigate and submit a report within three weeks, with potential legal action looming for those involved.

The decision to quash orders from the Muzaffarpur trial court and the Patna High Court came after it emerged that the original respondent, Harish Jaiswal, had no knowledge of the proceedings, having only discovered the ruling months later.

(With inputs from agencies.)

