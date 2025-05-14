Supreme Court Exposes Fraudulent Land Dispute Ruling

The Supreme Court has retracted a verdict in a land dispute case, revealing it was secured via a fabricated settlement with a non-existent respondent.

Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi instructed the court registry to investigate and submit a report within three weeks, with potential legal action looming for those involved.

The decision to quash orders from the Muzaffarpur trial court and the Patna High Court came after it emerged that the original respondent, Harish Jaiswal, had no knowledge of the proceedings, having only discovered the ruling months later.

