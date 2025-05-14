Left Menu

International Threat Call Ignites Tensions in Kerala

The Kerala Police have launched an investigation into a threatening international call received by the Jehovah's Witnesses' Public Relations Officer. The caller warned of dire consequences for testifying against the accused in the Kalamassery blast case, with threats to plant bombs in prayer halls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-05-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 13:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The Kerala Police have commenced an investigation after the Public Relations Officer of Jehovah's Witnesses reported receiving a threatening international call. The caller from a Malaysian number allegedly warned of violence against members who testify in the Kalamassery blast case.

According to the complaint filed, the ominous call also included threats to plant explosives at religious venues where the PRO officiates services. This development intensifies as the trial into the October 2023 Kalamassery blasts is set to begin.

Following the October blasts, which resulted in eight fatalities and numerous injuries, Dominic Martin, purportedly a former member of the group, surrendered and claimed responsibility; he is now under arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

