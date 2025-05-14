Left Menu

Father Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Heinous Crimes Against His Children

A 45-year-old man from Nepal was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting his two minor daughters and son. The Champawat POCSO court also fined him Rs 1.25 lakh, with the children receiving compensation. The case surfaced when the daughters fled, revealing their father's repeated abuse.

Updated: 14-05-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 14:57 IST
Father Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Heinous Crimes Against His Children
A father has been sentenced to 30 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing heinous acts against his children. The POCSO court in Champawat delivered the verdict on Tuesday, highlighting the grave nature of the offenses.

Judge Anuj Kumar Sangal imposed the sentence and a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh. The convict, hailing from Nepal, violated his position of trust by repeatedly sexually assaulting his two minor daughters and 10-year-old son. His wife had left due to his abusive behavior.

The case came to light when the daughters fled their home, prompting police intervention. Under the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code, the father was found guilty on multiple counts, showcasing the legal system's commitment to protecting children.

