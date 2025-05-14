Delhi High Court Steps In: JNU Students' Rustication Paused Amid Examination Crisis

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to permit nine students, suspended over sexual harassment charges, to take their exams. This decision comes ahead of examinations commencing Wednesday and halts any campus ban enforcement until late May.

Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized the violation of natural justice principles and ordered JNU to refrain from coercive actions against the students until another hearing. The university's earlier orders, dated May 5, included two-semester rustications and campus restrictions.

The legal counsel for the students argued that JNU's disciplinary process was flawed, as it denied petitioners the chance to cross-examine witnesses. The high court's interim relief emphasizes neutrality, ensuring no permanent advantage for the petitioners, as the legal proceedings continue.

