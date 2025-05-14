Left Menu

Delhi High Court Steps In: JNU Students' Rustication Paused Amid Examination Crisis

The Delhi High Court has intervened to allow nine Jawaharlal Nehru University students, previously rusticated for alleged sexual harassment, to sit for their exams. This decision, granted in response to concerns of natural justice violations, postpones any coercive actions until the next court hearing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 15:46 IST
Delhi High Court Steps In: JNU Students' Rustication Paused Amid Examination Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a directive for Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to permit nine students, suspended over sexual harassment charges, to take their exams. This decision comes ahead of examinations commencing Wednesday and halts any campus ban enforcement until late May.

Justice Vikas Mahajan emphasized the violation of natural justice principles and ordered JNU to refrain from coercive actions against the students until another hearing. The university's earlier orders, dated May 5, included two-semester rustications and campus restrictions.

The legal counsel for the students argued that JNU's disciplinary process was flawed, as it denied petitioners the chance to cross-examine witnesses. The high court's interim relief emphasizes neutrality, ensuring no permanent advantage for the petitioners, as the legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025