Diplomatic Gesture: Pakistan and India Exchange Security Personnel

In a diplomatic move, Pakistan and India exchanged one security personnel each at the Wagah-Attari border on Wednesday. Muhammadullah from the Pakistan Rangers and Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw from the BSF were returned to their respective countries. The exchange occurred under tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:08 IST
In a notable diplomatic gesture, Pakistan and India engaged in an exchange of security personnel at the historic Wagah-Attari border on Wednesday. The exchange saw Muhammadullah from the Pakistan Rangers being handed over to Pakistani officials by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF), according to officials.

State media reported that Muhammadullah had inadvertently crossed into India and was subsequently detained by the BSF. Simultaneously, Indian authorities received Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF official who was apprehended after accidentally crossing into Pakistani territory in Kasur district in late April.

The exchange of personnel took place amid tight security arrangements, underscoring the delicate nature of cross-border protocols between the two nations, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

