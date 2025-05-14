Left Menu

Empowering Grassroots: Election Commission's New Initiative

The Election Commission has launched a capacity-building programme for 371 grassroots election officers from Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi. Aimed at enhancing voter registration skills, the initiative also includes issuing standard identity cards for booth-level officers to aid door-to-door verifications, as stated by Chief Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The Election Commission has initiated a new training programme targeting grassroots electoral officers from Bihar, Haryana, and Delhi. This effort aims to strengthen their practical skills, especially in voter registration.

A total of 371 election officials, including booth-level and electoral registration officers, are participants in this programme. These officers are set to gain practical expertise in form handling and field-level electoral procedure implementation.

During the programme's inauguration, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced that booth-level officers will soon receive standard identity cards. This initiative is designed to facilitate their crucial roles in door-to-door voter verification processes across the country.

