Cambodia-China Strengthen Ties with Largest Golden Dragon Exercise

Cambodia's armed forces have embarked on their largest joint military exercise with China, known as the Golden Dragon. The expansive operation, encompassing land, sea, and air maneuvers, is set to unfold over the next two weeks.

The initial Golden Dragon exercise took place in 2016, reflecting the strengthening ties between Cambodia and China, while similar drills with the United States were halted. In a diplomatic shift, Cambodia has shown interest in resuming military exercises with the U.S., following increased diplomatic engagements by American officials.

Cambodia remains a key Southeast Asian ally for China, which, in turn, is Cambodia's major benefactor. The expansion of the Ream Naval Base, backed by Beijing, has sparked concerns about its potential role as a strategic location for the Chinese navy. Cambodia, however, insists that the base is open to all friendly nations under specific conditions, citing recent dockings by Japanese, Vietnamese, and Chinese naval ships.

