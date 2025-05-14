Left Menu

Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing for Women in Meerut

The National Commission for Women is set to organize a public hearing in Meerut aimed at addressing women's issues and ensuring quick resolution of pending complaints. 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar' will see participation from senior officials to promptly address grievances, empowering women at the grassroots level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 18:55 IST
Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing for Women in Meerut
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will organize a public hearing in Meerut on Friday to tackle issues faced by women and ensure the swift resolution of unresolved complaints.

The event, titled 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar,' is scheduled to commence at 11 am at the Vikas Bhawan Auditorium in Civil Lines, as mentioned in an official statement.

This initiative is part of NCW's pledge to empower women and protect their rights by engaging communities at grassroots levels. The hearing will witness the presence of NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar, along with key officials like the district magistrate and superintendent of police, to facilitate immediate action on concerns raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025