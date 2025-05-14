Empowering Voices: NCW's Public Hearing for Women in Meerut

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will organize a public hearing in Meerut on Friday to tackle issues faced by women and ensure the swift resolution of unresolved complaints.

The event, titled 'Rashtriya Mahila Aayog Aapke Dwaar,' is scheduled to commence at 11 am at the Vikas Bhawan Auditorium in Civil Lines, as mentioned in an official statement.

This initiative is part of NCW's pledge to empower women and protect their rights by engaging communities at grassroots levels. The hearing will witness the presence of NCW Chairperson Vijay Rahatkar, along with key officials like the district magistrate and superintendent of police, to facilitate immediate action on concerns raised.

(With inputs from agencies.)