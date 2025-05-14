Left Menu

MHA Eases FCRA Payment Process for NGOs

The Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted NGOs with expired FCRA registrations to pay compounding penalties through their designated FCRA accounts at SBI, using the online portal. While easing this restriction, any other transactions remain prohibited and could result in penal actions under the FCRA, 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:12 IST
MHA Eases FCRA Payment Process for NGOs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a significant policy shift, allowing NGOs whose FCRA registration has expired to pay compounding penalties using their designated FCRA accounts via the State Bank of India's online portal.

This change, as outlined in a public notice, aims to address the administrative complications faced by NGOs, as dictated by the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. Under the previous regulation, NGOs whose certificates had lapsed couldn't transact in their FCRA accounts until renewal.

However, it's crucial to note that while payment of penalties is now permitted, all other transaction activities from these accounts remain strictly prohibited, reiterating the Ministry's commitment to adherence to the FCRA, 2010 guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025