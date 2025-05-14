MHA Eases FCRA Payment Process for NGOs
The Ministry of Home Affairs has permitted NGOs with expired FCRA registrations to pay compounding penalties through their designated FCRA accounts at SBI, using the online portal. While easing this restriction, any other transactions remain prohibited and could result in penal actions under the FCRA, 2010.
On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced a significant policy shift, allowing NGOs whose FCRA registration has expired to pay compounding penalties using their designated FCRA accounts via the State Bank of India's online portal.
This change, as outlined in a public notice, aims to address the administrative complications faced by NGOs, as dictated by the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. Under the previous regulation, NGOs whose certificates had lapsed couldn't transact in their FCRA accounts until renewal.
However, it's crucial to note that while payment of penalties is now permitted, all other transaction activities from these accounts remain strictly prohibited, reiterating the Ministry's commitment to adherence to the FCRA, 2010 guidelines.
