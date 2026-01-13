Student Activists Face Financial Penalties Amidst Protest for Rights

The Jawaharlal Nehru University wing of the All India Students' Association (AISA) launched a public fundraising campaign on Tuesday, aiming to collect Rs 59,000. The funds are meant to cover fines levied on students and to pursue legal avenues.

In October last year, the university imposed Rs 10,000 fines on several student leaders, including former JNUSU president Nitish Kumar and former AISA JNU president Ranvijay. This followed protests led against eviction notices served to PhD scholars. The protests evolved into a 16-day hunger strike, which eventually led to retained hostel accommodations until thesis submissions.

In separate incidents, additional fines and suspensions were enacted against student activists. AISA's Manikant was fined and faced a semester suspension while others received financial penalties for protesting campus policies. AISA claims these actions are meant to suppress dissent, though the university has not publicly addressed these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)