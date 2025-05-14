Bayrou Under Fire: Allegations and Accountability at Notre-Dame de Betharram

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is under scrutiny as a parliamentary inquiry delves into allegations of abuse at a private Catholic school. Concerns have arisen over his knowledge and potential concealment of this scandal, which spans five decades and centers on Notre-Dame de Betharram, located near Pau in southwestern France.

Bayrou, who serves as Pau's mayor and has a personal connection to the school, reportedly did not disclose his awareness of some abusive incidents from his tenure as education minister. The scandal escalated after over 200 complaints surfaced, notably involving allegations of rape by priests, prompting political adversaries to accuse him of misleading parliament.

The case gained further attention when Bayrou's daughter revealed her own experience of abuse at the school. With the inquiry ongoing, the investigation seeks to determine the extent of Bayrou's knowledge and whether he took appropriate action in light of his associations with the institution.

(With inputs from agencies.)