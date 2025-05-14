Left Menu

Tragedy Unfolds: Young Tribal Girl's Death Sparks Call for Justice

A speech-impaired minor girl from the Hakkipikki tribe was found dead near railway tracks in Ramanagara, sparking suspicion of rape and murder. Her family was notified after she went missing. Authorities are actively investigating, and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar promised justice and support for the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:59 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Young Tribal Girl's Death Sparks Call for Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic discovery of a 15-year-old speech-impaired tribal girl's body near railway tracks in Ramanagara has raised serious concerns. Police suspect the girl, who belonged to the Hakkipikki tribe, may have been raped and murdered. The case has been registered at the Bidadi police station.

The girl was reported missing on May 11, and her body was discovered the following day. Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda stated that while initial checks revealed no mutilation, all possibilities are being explored thoroughly as they await a forensic report. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the bereaved family, offering condolences.

Shivakumar emphasized the need for a comprehensive police investigation, noting the presence of injury marks on the girl's head. He assured that the family would be compensated. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) party criticized the state's law and order situation, citing an increase in such tragic cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025