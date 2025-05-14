Tragedy Unfolds: Young Tribal Girl's Death Sparks Call for Justice

The tragic discovery of a 15-year-old speech-impaired tribal girl's body near railway tracks in Ramanagara has raised serious concerns. Police suspect the girl, who belonged to the Hakkipikki tribe, may have been raped and murdered. The case has been registered at the Bidadi police station.

The girl was reported missing on May 11, and her body was discovered the following day. Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda stated that while initial checks revealed no mutilation, all possibilities are being explored thoroughly as they await a forensic report. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the bereaved family, offering condolences.

Shivakumar emphasized the need for a comprehensive police investigation, noting the presence of injury marks on the girl's head. He assured that the family would be compensated. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) party criticized the state's law and order situation, citing an increase in such tragic cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)