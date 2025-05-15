Trump's Middle East Business Puzzle: Sanctions, Towers, and Crypto

In a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a series of high-stakes meetings, stirring discussions around his business interests. Despite lifting longstanding sanctions on Syria, Trump clarified he had no plans for a Trump Tower in Damascus, countering speculation amid political scrutiny.

The president's engagements were marked by a surprise $2 billion investment tied to his family's company in the realm of cryptocurrency. While Trump professed ignorance about the deal's origins, his acknowledgment of being a 'crypto fan' added layers of intrigue to his diplomatic endeavors in the Gulf region, raising ethical flags.

As Trump navigated talks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, questions emerged about his impartiality given his family's extensive business dealings in the area. Critics argue these ties could unduly influence his presidency, a charge the White House dismissed, reiterating Trump's commitment to American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)