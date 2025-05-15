Left Menu

Trump's Middle East Business Puzzle: Sanctions, Towers, and Crypto

During his Middle Eastern visit, President Donald Trump faced scrutiny over business interests. He lifted sanctions on Syria but dismissed discussions about a Trump Tower in Damascus. Meanwhile, a $2 billion crypto deal linked to his firm arose in Abu Dhabi, raising ethical concerns about potential influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 00:15 IST
Trump's Middle East Business Puzzle: Sanctions, Towers, and Crypto
Trump

In a whirlwind tour of the Middle East, U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in a series of high-stakes meetings, stirring discussions around his business interests. Despite lifting longstanding sanctions on Syria, Trump clarified he had no plans for a Trump Tower in Damascus, countering speculation amid political scrutiny.

The president's engagements were marked by a surprise $2 billion investment tied to his family's company in the realm of cryptocurrency. While Trump professed ignorance about the deal's origins, his acknowledgment of being a 'crypto fan' added layers of intrigue to his diplomatic endeavors in the Gulf region, raising ethical flags.

As Trump navigated talks in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, questions emerged about his impartiality given his family's extensive business dealings in the area. Critics argue these ties could unduly influence his presidency, a charge the White House dismissed, reiterating Trump's commitment to American interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025