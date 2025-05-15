Left Menu

Scientist Faces Charges Amid Controversial Detention

Kseniia Petrova, a Russian-born scientist at Harvard, faces criminal charges for allegedly smuggling frog embryo samples into the U.S. while also being detained due to her immigration status. Her arrest and charge coincide with a lawsuit against the U.S. government over allegedly unlawful detention and deportation efforts.

In a complex case intertwining scientific practices and immigration issues, a Russian-born scientist has been charged with attempting to smuggle frog embryo samples into the United States.

Federal prosecutors revealed the allegations against Kseniia Petrova, a research associate at Harvard University, weeks after she was detained at Logan International Airport in Boston. Petrova, who arrived from France, was stopped by Customs and Border Protection agents when her luggage was flagged, allegedly revealing undeclared biological materials.

Compounding her legal troubles, Petrova has also been embroiled in a lawsuit against the U.S. government, accusing it of unlawfully detaining her. Her attorney called the criminal charges baseless and strategic, aiming to overshadow her pending lawsuit. As accusations of both criminal acts and unjust detentions fly, the case highlights significant tensions in immigration and scientific collaboration policies.

