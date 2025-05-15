Left Menu

Foiled Plot: Attempted Mass Shooting at Detroit Military Base

Former Michigan Army National Guard member, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said, was arrested by FBI agents on charges of plotting a mass shooting at a U.S. military base near Detroit on behalf of the Islamic State. Said allegedly conducted surveillance with a drone and supplied ammunition for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 04:54 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 04:54 IST
Foiled Plot: Attempted Mass Shooting at Detroit Military Base
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic turn of events, FBI agents have apprehended a former Michigan Army National Guard officer for his alleged involvement in planning a mass shooting at a U.S. military base near Detroit, Michigan on behalf of the Islamic State. The planned attack targeted the Army's Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command facility at the Detroit Arsenal in Warren, federal prosecutors disclosed on Wednesday.

Nineteen-year-old Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said was arrested on Tuesday after investigative authorities discovered his involvement in the surveillance of the military installation using a drone. A criminal complaint reveals that Said had been in contact with undercover officers, whom he believed were operatives of the Islamic State, and had pledged his allegiance to an IS leader. Said was also charged with distributing information on a destructive device and could face up to 20 years in prison per charge.

Said had enlisted in the Michigan National Guard in September 2022 and was discharged in 2024. During his service, he received weapons training which he boasted about to undercover officers. This operation, led by the Justice Department's national security division, successfully prevented an attack, according to Sue J. Bai. Said was scheduled for a federal court appearance on Wednesday, with no indication of legal representation yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025