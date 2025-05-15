Ngāti Hāua Treaty Settlement Bill Passes First Reading, Marking Milestone in Eight-Year Journey

In a significant development for the ongoing Treaty of Waitangi settlement process, the Ngāti Hāua Claims Settlement Bill has passed its first reading in Parliament, signalling a pivotal step forward in recognising the historical grievances of the central North Island iwi. Treaty Negotiations Minister Paul Goldsmith announced the passage today, describing the moment as a testament to the resilience and dedication of Ngāti Hāua and the government’s commitment to advancing Treaty settlements with urgency.

A Long-Awaited Milestone

The first reading of the Bill follows the recent signing of the Deed of Settlement between the Crown and Ngāti Hāua in Taumarunui, a town that lies at the heart of Ngāti Hāua’s rohe (tribal territory). The signing, which took place only months ago, marked the culmination of eight years of negotiation and engagement between the iwi and the Crown.

“This is testament to Ngāti Hāua’s negotiation team and the Government’s priority to make significant progress in the Treaty negotiations space,” Minister Goldsmith stated. “It is an honour to welcome Ngāti Hāua to Parliament today. The Bill marks the beginning of the last stage of the iwi’s eight-year journey to settlement.”

Ngāti Hāua, with an estimated population of 2,500, is an iwi whose traditional lands lie predominantly around the Taumarunui area, at the confluence of the Whanganui and Ongarue Rivers. The region holds deep historical and cultural meaning for its people.

Key Components of the Redress

The Claims Settlement Bill includes a comprehensive package of cultural and financial redress designed to address historical Crown breaches of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Cultural Redress: A major component involves the return of 64 culturally significant sites to Ngāti Hāua. Among these is Ngā Huinga, land located at the meeting point of the Whanganui and Ongarue Rivers. These sites are of immense importance to the iwi for their historical, spiritual, and environmental values.

Financial Redress: The settlement also includes a financial redress amounting to $19 million. This sum is aimed at supporting the economic revitalisation of Ngāti Hāua, empowering the iwi to invest in education, health, housing, and business ventures that will benefit its current and future generations.

Historical Recognition and Pardons: In a deeply symbolic gesture, the settlement provides for statutory pardons of two Ngāti Hāua ancestors who were arrested during the 1840s and suffered harsh treatment. One of these individuals was executed, and the formal pardons serve as a powerful acknowledgment of historical injustices.

Looking to the Future

Minister Goldsmith emphasised the dual nature of the day—one of remembrance and forward-looking hope. “Today is about looking forward to the future, while acknowledging the past and the long and difficult journey it has taken to get here.”

The Ngāti Hāua Claims Settlement Bill will now proceed through the select committee stage, where the public, including iwi members, will have the opportunity to make submissions.

Once the legislation is enacted, it will mark the full and final settlement of all historical Treaty of Waitangi claims by Ngāti Hāua against the Crown. The Deed of Settlement is publicly available and outlines the full scope of the redress measures.

This marks not just a legal conclusion but the beginning of a renewed partnership between the Crown and Ngāti Hāua—one built on mutual respect, recognition, and a shared vision for a thriving future.