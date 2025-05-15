Left Menu

Tensions Escalate After Fatal Shooting in West Bank

A pregnant Israeli settler, Tzeela Gez, was killed in a shooting in the West Bank. Her baby survived after an emergency delivery. The incident sparked outrage, with calls for retaliation against nearby Palestinian villages. The Israeli military is searching for the shooter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:02 IST
A heavily pregnant Israeli settler was killed in a West Bank shooting on Wednesday, inciting calls from pro-settler leaders for aggressive action against nearby Palestinian villages. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack near the Brukhin settlement.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog identified the victim as Tzeela Gez, who was shot while traveling to a hospital with her husband to give birth. Following the incident, Gez was pronounced dead, but her baby was delivered via caesarean section. The child is reportedly in serious but stable condition, and Gez's husband sustained minor injuries.

The attack occurs amid large-scale Israeli military operations in the West Bank, prompting furious reactions from Israeli politicians. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich compared the situation to Israeli military actions in Gaza, advocating for similar measures in Judea and Samaria. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack, expressing confidence that security forces will apprehend those responsible.

