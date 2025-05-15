Left Menu

Assessing the Impact: Thane Creek Bridge Project and the Fisherfolk Dilemma

The Bombay High Court has tasked Tata Institute of Social Sciences with assessing damages and compensation for fishermen impacted by the Thane Creek Bridge III project. The institute must deliver a comprehensive report by November 21, addressing the losses incurred by the fishing community due to the bridge’s construction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 15:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has mandated the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) to evaluate the damage caused to the fishing community by the Thane Creek Bridge III project. TISS is to quantify compensation for those affected, as per the bench of Justices B P Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla.

A detailed report, scheduled for submission by November 21, aims to establish the extent of impact on fishermen's livelihoods due to the TCB III construction. The bridge project, almost complete, is part of the Sion Panvel highway. While some traffic is already being managed, full operational status is expected soon.

A cooperative society, Mariyayi Machhimaar Sahakari Sanstha Maryadit, raised concerns about the bridge's effects on their traditional fishing rights. Previous interim compensations were issued, yet the final determination of individual losses remains pending. Court directions emphasize TISS's role in a comprehensive assessment similar to past evaluations in the Mumbai Coastal Road project.

(With inputs from agencies.)

