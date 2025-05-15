Estonian Concerns: Russia's Shadow Fleet Escalation

Estonia has issued a stark warning that Russia is demonstrating a willingness to use military force to protect its shadow fleet of ageing oil tankers, which are circumventing international sanctions. This latest development raises concerns about the safety and sovereignty of European nations' territorial waters.

A recent incident saw a Russian fighter jet breach NATO airspace following the interception of a vessel by the Estonian Navy. The ship, identified as the Jaguar, was stopped due to its lack of a flag and insurance. The Russian aircraft's one-minute incursion into NATO territory has prompted serious discussions among alliance members.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized the crucial role of air patrols over the Baltic Sea, marking the situation as deeply serious. The shadow fleet, primarily composed of vessels owned by Russian state-owned Sovcomflot, is essential for avoiding the $60 per barrel oil price cap. The EU plans to impose sanctions on additional ships to curb this activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)