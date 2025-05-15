Left Menu

Estonian Concerns: Russia's Shadow Fleet Escalation

Estonia warns that Russia is prepared to defend its shadow fleet of old tankers evading international sanctions. An incident involved a Russian jet entering NATO airspace after Estonia intercepted an unflagged vessel. The fleet assists Russia in bypassing oil price caps, posing significant geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:25 IST
Estonian Concerns: Russia's Shadow Fleet Escalation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Estonia has issued a stark warning that Russia is demonstrating a willingness to use military force to protect its shadow fleet of ageing oil tankers, which are circumventing international sanctions. This latest development raises concerns about the safety and sovereignty of European nations' territorial waters.

A recent incident saw a Russian fighter jet breach NATO airspace following the interception of a vessel by the Estonian Navy. The ship, identified as the Jaguar, was stopped due to its lack of a flag and insurance. The Russian aircraft's one-minute incursion into NATO territory has prompted serious discussions among alliance members.

Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna emphasized the crucial role of air patrols over the Baltic Sea, marking the situation as deeply serious. The shadow fleet, primarily composed of vessels owned by Russian state-owned Sovcomflot, is essential for avoiding the $60 per barrel oil price cap. The EU plans to impose sanctions on additional ships to curb this activity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025