Delhi High Court Revamps Timings Amidst Performance Scutiny
The Delhi High Court has amended its session and lunch timings following the Supreme Court's criticism regarding frequent and unnecessary breaks. New timings will commence as outlined in a notification issued on May 14. The fourth Saturday, previously a holiday, will now be observed as a working day.
The Delhi High Court has announced revised timings for court sessions and lunch breaks for judges and staff, following observations from the Supreme Court regarding excessive breaks.
A notification, issued by the high court on May 14, specified that courts will now sit from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and then resume from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, with a one-hour lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Additionally, the fourth Saturday of each month will no longer be a holiday but a working day instead.
Previously, court sittings were scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:15 pm and from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm, with a lunch break from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm. The Supreme Court had voiced concerns on May 13 about the frequency of breaks taken by high court judges, prompting these changes.
