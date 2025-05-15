Left Menu

Delhi High Court Revamps Timings Amidst Performance Scutiny

The Delhi High Court has amended its session and lunch timings following the Supreme Court's criticism regarding frequent and unnecessary breaks. New timings will commence as outlined in a notification issued on May 14. The fourth Saturday, previously a holiday, will now be observed as a working day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:27 IST
Delhi High Court Revamps Timings Amidst Performance Scutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has announced revised timings for court sessions and lunch breaks for judges and staff, following observations from the Supreme Court regarding excessive breaks.

A notification, issued by the high court on May 14, specified that courts will now sit from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm and then resume from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm, with a one-hour lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm. Additionally, the fourth Saturday of each month will no longer be a holiday but a working day instead.

Previously, court sittings were scheduled from 10:30 am to 1:15 pm and from 2:15 pm to 4:30 pm, with a lunch break from 1:15 pm to 2:15 pm. The Supreme Court had voiced concerns on May 13 about the frequency of breaks taken by high court judges, prompting these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025