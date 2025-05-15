Major Drug Bust: Alprazolam Haul in Ahilyanagar

A significant drug seizure occurred in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, where police intercepted a tempo carrying Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 13.75 crore.

The arrest followed a tip-off about the movement of narcotics along Khandala-Dighi Road, leading authorities to intercept and search the vehicle.

Inside, they discovered 21 gunny bags filled with Alprazolam tablets. The arrested individual faces charges under the NDPS Act, while police continue to pursue additional suspects involved in the operation.

