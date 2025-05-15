Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: Alprazolam Haul in Ahilyanagar

Authorities in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, arrested a man transporting Alprazolam tablets valued at Rs 13.75 crore. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a tempo loaded with the drugs at Khandala-Dighi Road. The man faces charges under the NDPS Act, with further arrests imminent.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 19:16 IST
A significant drug seizure occurred in Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra, where police intercepted a tempo carrying Alprazolam tablets worth Rs 13.75 crore.

The arrest followed a tip-off about the movement of narcotics along Khandala-Dighi Road, leading authorities to intercept and search the vehicle.

Inside, they discovered 21 gunny bags filled with Alprazolam tablets. The arrested individual faces charges under the NDPS Act, while police continue to pursue additional suspects involved in the operation.

