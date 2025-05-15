Left Menu

Supreme Showdown: Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Challenge

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing Trump's bid to enforce an executive order limiting birthright citizenship. This decision could affect thousands of births annually and reshape the constitutional understanding. Critics argue it violates the 14th Amendment, while Trump's team contends it addresses illegal immigration issues.

Updated: 15-05-2025 19:49 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has commenced hearings on the contentious issue of birthright citizenship, thrust into the spotlight by Donald Trump's executive order aiming to restrict the policy. The order, if enforced, could significantly alter the lives of thousands of children born in the U.S. each year, stirring constitutional debates.

The heart of the legal battle revolves around nationwide injunctions, which Trump's administration argues should be limited in scope. The administration seeks to restrict citizenship rights to children born to at least one American citizen or lawful permanent resident, challenging long-held interpretations of the 14th Amendment.

The case, contested by Democratic attorneys general and immigrant advocates, underscores deep divisions over immigration policy. With a conservative Supreme Court majority and a history of universal injunctions blocking Trump's initiatives, the outcome could redefine executive authority and constitutional rights concerning citizenship.

