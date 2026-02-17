Left Menu

Key DHS Spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin Departs Amid Immigration Policy Scrutiny

Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security known for her support of Trump's immigration policies, is set to leave her position. Her departure coincides with waning public support for the administration's approach. Democrats have initiated impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Updated: 17-02-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 22:08 IST
Tricia McLaughlin, a prominent spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security supporting President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration policies, is slated to leave her post, according to two Trump administration officials. This departure occurs as public support for Trump's immigration strategy hits historic lows.

McLaughlin was instrumental in crafting the department's messages but faced backlash over released statements deemed inaccurate. Her next steps remain undisclosed, with both DHS and McLaughlin declining to comment on her resignation.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has also faced criticism, labeled victims in federal immigration officer shootings as "domestic terrorists," which prompted calls from House Democrats for her impeachment, citing violations of public trust and oversight interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)

