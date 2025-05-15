Cassie Ventura Testifies Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs in High-Profile Trial

Cassandra Ventura, once romantically linked with music industry icon Sean 'Diddy' Combs, gave a damning testimony on Thursday, leveling accusations of sustained abuse and assault against the rapper. Ventura, who performs under the name Cassie, is a central figure in the prosecution's case against Combs, who denies all charges.

Combs, known for launching careers of several R&B and hip-hop stars, faces serious allegations including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking among others. If found guilty, the 55-year-old artist could spend at least 15 years in prison, possibly more. Ventura recounted instances where she was allegedly coerced into participating in 'Freak Offs.'

Courtroom proceedings involved the revelation of messages presumably shared between Ventura and Combs, indicating past affection between them. The defense is questioning Ventura's motives, suggesting financial gain might be a factor in her accusations. The trial is expected to last two months, with intense scrutiny on Ventura and Combs' turbulent past.

(With inputs from agencies.)