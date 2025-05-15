Left Menu

Massive Heroin Seizure in Mizoram: A Blow to Drug Trafficking

The Assam Rifles and customs department seized 2.5 kg of heroin valued at Rs 17.54 crore in Champhai, Mizoram. The contraband was found during a patrol, but no arrests have been reported. Investigation continues.

Aizawl | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:34 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant blow to drug trafficking operations, the Assam Rifles and the customs department executed a major seizure of heroin in Mizoram's Champhai district. The contraband, weighing 2.5 kg and valued at Rs 17.54 crore, was discovered during a routine patrol near Kelkang village.

Officials reported the seizure on Thursday, emphasizing the importance of ongoing operations to curb illicit drug distribution in the region. The recovered heroin was subsequently handed over to the customs department for further processing and investigation.

Despite the successful confiscation, no arrests have been reported, and authorities are actively pursuing additional leads to dismantle drug networks in the region as part of a broader crackdown on illegal activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

