WhatsApp's Data Sharing Dilemma: NCLAT to Decide Fate in August 2025

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has scheduled its final hearing regarding WhatsApp's appeal concerning data sharing with its parent company, Meta, for August 2025.

This matter emerged after Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing WhatsApp, pointed out that the Indian government issued a draft rule about Digital Personal Data Protection Rules, 2025, prompting NCLAT to adjourn the decision initially.

During proceedings, it was confirmed by the Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology that the rules are near finalization, compelling NCLAT to list the appeals for the 12th and 13th of August 2025. This follows CCI's decision to ban data sharing between WhatsApp and Meta, which imposed a substantial penalty on Meta for alleged misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)