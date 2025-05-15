Trade Unions Reschedule Nationwide Strike Amidst Political Challenges

Central trade unions have decided to postpone their nationwide general strike initially planned for May 20 to a new date of July 9. This decision was taken due to the current national circumstances following a conflict with Pakistan and the aftermath of a terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions and Independent Sectoral Federations met on Thursday to evaluate the unfolding political developments in the country. The heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, prompted the Indian Armed Forces to respond with combat strike actions.

The trade unions decided to defer their strike as they consider themselves part of the responsible citizenry. However, they also highlighted ongoing concerns about employers, who are allegedly increasing working hours and flouting wage and security laws amidst these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)