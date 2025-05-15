U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A Path to Peace?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Thursday that Washington is set to grant initial waivers to the statutory sanctions imposed on Syria. This move follows President Trump's announcement that all sanctions against the nation will be lifted.

Addressing members of the press in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio stated that the United States aims to maximize its efforts to support Syria in achieving a peaceful and stable future as it seeks recovery from over a decade of war.

By lifting these sanctions, the U.S. hopes to foster a conducive environment for rebuilding and reconciliation in Syria, facilitating its journey toward peace after years of turmoil and hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)