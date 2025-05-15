Left Menu

U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A Path to Peace?

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced initial waivers on sanctions against Syria following President Trump's decision to lift all sanctions. Speaking in Antalya, Rubio expressed the U.S. commitment to supporting Syria’s peaceful recovery after 13 years of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Antalya | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:49 IST
U.S. Lifts Sanctions on Syria: A Path to Peace?
Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • Turkey

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared on Thursday that Washington is set to grant initial waivers to the statutory sanctions imposed on Syria. This move follows President Trump's announcement that all sanctions against the nation will be lifted.

Addressing members of the press in Antalya, Turkey, Rubio stated that the United States aims to maximize its efforts to support Syria in achieving a peaceful and stable future as it seeks recovery from over a decade of war.

By lifting these sanctions, the U.S. hopes to foster a conducive environment for rebuilding and reconciliation in Syria, facilitating its journey toward peace after years of turmoil and hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025