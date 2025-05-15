Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe into Custodial Death

The Supreme Court reprimands Madhya Pradesh for inaction on the custodial death of Deva Pardhi, transferring the case to the CBI for an unbiased investigation. The top court mandates immediate arrest of implicated officers, citing evident police influence and delays in justice.

  • India

The Supreme Court has strongly criticized the Madhya Pradesh government for failing to take action against police officers involved in the alleged custodial death of 24-year-old Deva Pardhi. Subsequently, the court has transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has instructed the CBI's jurisdictional superintendent of police to immediately register a case, ensuring a fair and transparent investigation. The court emphasized the urgent need for resolving the case within 90 days following the arrest of the accused officers.

The court's decision follows a plea from Deva Pardhi's family, highlighting errors during the initial investigation, including pressure on medical officials and a lack of arrests. It deemed the case a prime example of 'nemo judex in causa sua,' citing police interference and a delayed FIR.

