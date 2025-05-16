Cycle of Conflict: Rising Tensions in Papua's Independence Struggle

An escalating conflict in Indonesia's Papua region has led to the deaths of 18 separatists and three civilians, according to an official report released on Thursday. The military operation conducted in the easternmost region resulted in the seizure of numerous munitions.

Military spokesperson Kristomei Sianturi confirmed that no Indonesian forces suffered casualties during Wednesday's operation. The weapons captured included an assault rifle and various traditional arms. In contrast, Papua separatists spokesperson Sebby Sambom reported the loss of three rebel members.

Casualties from the clash include civilians, sparking calls from local church leaders for an independent inquiry. The ongoing unrest follows a controversial annexation of Papua under Indonesian control in 1969, and has fostered a climate of continual violence affecting residents and sparking international concern.

