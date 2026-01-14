Left Menu

Kashmiri Separatists Convicted Under Anti-Terror Laws

A special court has convicted Kashmiri separatist Asiya Andrabi and two associates for conspiracy to wage war against India and being members of a terrorist organization under the UAPA. Andrabi, founder of Dukhtaraan-e-Millat, was charged under the UAPA and IPC, promoting enmity and urging violence.

14-01-2026
A special court has reached a verdict in the case of Kashmiri separatist leader Asiya Andrabi, convicting her and two associates under stringent anti-terror laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The decision comes after extensive proceedings involving charges of conspiracy to wage war against the country and affiliation with a terrorist organization.

Asiya Andrabi, known for establishing the all-women group Dukhtaraan-e-Millat (DeM) in 1987, was arrested in April 2018. Along with her associates Sofi Fehmeeda and Nahida Nasreen, Andrabi faced allegations of promoting secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. The court's ruling found them guilty under multiple UAPA and IPC sections, including promoting enmity between groups and urging violence.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had charged them following directives from the Union Home Ministry. According to the FIR, Andrabi was actively involved in running the DeM, which has been banned under the UAPA. Authorities accused her of using media to advocate for violence and secession from India, causing a threat to national security.

