$7.65M Boost to Kickstart Section 2 Works on Hawke’s Bay Expressway Project

Transport Minister Chris Bishop has officially announced that $7.65 million in government funding has been approved for the preliminary groundwork and geotechnical investigations for the second section of the State Highway 2 (SH2) Hawke’s Bay Expressway—designated as a Road of National Significance.

This investment represents a significant milestone in enhancing regional connectivity, economic productivity, and long-term resilience for Hawke’s Bay, particularly in light of the region’s ongoing recovery from the severe impact of Cyclone Gabrielle in early 2023.

Strengthening Regional Links

Describing the expressway as a “vital link” for Hawke’s Bay and neighboring areas, Minister Bishop emphasized the strategic importance of advancing the next phase of the project, which focuses on better connecting the cities of Napier and Hastings. “Progress on this next section is good news for a region with massive economic potential,” he noted, highlighting the dual goals of bolstering economic growth and improving daily travel for both commuters and freight.

Details of the Funding Allocation

The $7.65 million in funding, confirmed by the NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) board, will be used primarily for:

Early ground improvements along the Ngaruroro River Bridge.

Geotechnical investigations in Section 2 of the expressway project.

These preliminary activities are critical to ensuring the stability and efficiency of future construction. Geotechnical surveys, in particular, will inform detailed design decisions by assessing subsurface conditions, which influence foundational requirements and material selection.

Rebuilding with Resilience and Sustainability

In a noteworthy step toward sustainable construction practices, crews working on Section 2 will utilize silt deposited during Cyclone Gabrielle’s floods. This silt, which has been tested and deemed safe, is being provided at no cost by the Hastings District Council. The material will be used to elevate land levels and prepare a stable, wide surface for future roadworks—similar to groundwork already completed at the Tutaekuri River Bridge and Kennedy Road overpass sites.

The deposited silt will be left to consolidate and settle over a 12-month period, allowing the land to stabilize naturally before further construction can begin. This timeline is contingent upon additional consents and approvals, as well as subsequent funding rounds.

Parallel Progress on Section 1

Meanwhile, work is well underway on the first section of the expressway, from Taradale Road to Pākōwhai Road—an area identified as the most heavily congested part of the route. Alongside ongoing onsite efforts, detailed design work is being finalized to enable seamless integration with future project phases.

Minister Bishop expressed optimism about this staggered approach, stating, “By starting early groundwork and investigations for the next part of the project soon, we can get section 2 shovel-ready for main works construction.”

Planning Ahead: Full Project Investment Case

Beyond the scope of the current funding, the NZTA is actively developing a comprehensive investment case for the remaining components of the expressway, including long-term plans for Section 2 upgrades. This case will guide decisions on funding allocations, design choices, and construction scheduling for the entirety of the SH2 expressway initiative.

Looking to the Future

Minister Bishop reaffirmed the government’s commitment to modernizing transport infrastructure in regional New Zealand. “I know how important this project is to get commuters and freight moving through the region more quickly and more safely,” he concluded. “This funding signals our determination to deliver that promise.”

The Hawke’s Bay Expressway upgrade is not just about reducing travel times—it’s about future-proofing one of New Zealand’s most promising economic corridors and enhancing its resilience in the face of climate and environmental challenges.