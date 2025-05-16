Omar Abdullah Appeals for Additional Haj Flights Amid Military Standoff Disruptions
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged the Indian government to arrange additional Haj flights from Srinagar. This request comes due to a backlog of 1,895 pilgrims resulting from airport closures during a military standoff between India and Pakistan. Abdullah emphasized the importance of timely pilgrimages.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has called on the Indian government to organize extra Haj flights from Srinagar. This is due to a backlog of 1,895 pilgrims, caused by airport closures amid recent military tensions between India and Pakistan.
Restoring the smooth and timely pilgrimage process for the affected pilgrims stands as a priority for the government, Abdullah stated on X, highlighting the significance of managing these flight disruptions effectively.
Airport operations, which had been halted from May 9 due to the standoff, resumed on May 13, leading to the current backlog of pilgrims needing transportation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
