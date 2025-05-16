Left Menu

Delhi Court Acquits 11 in 2020 Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Unveiled

A Delhi court acquitted 11 men accused of arson and theft during the February 2020 riots due to insufficient evidence. The court deemed that police witnesses appearing to identify the accused were unreliable. Witness testimonies, considered artificial, failed to provide proof beyond reasonable doubt, leading to the acquittal.

A Delhi court recently acquitted 11 individuals accused of arson and theft in relation to the February 2020 riots, citing a lack of substantial evidence. The judgment criticized two police witnesses, suggesting their identifications were not credible.

Additional Sessions Judge Pulastya Pramachala highlighted inconsistencies in the police witness accounts, casting doubt on their role as genuine eyewitnesses of the alleged crimes. The delay in identifying the accused further undermined the prosecution's case.

Ultimately, the court ruled that charges had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt. This decision led to the acquittal of those accused, as the evidence presented was deemed insufficient for conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

