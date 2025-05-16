Kerala Government Fast-Tracks Retrenchment Benefits for Elston Estate Workers

The Kerala government has accelerated legal efforts to ensure that labourers of the Elston Estate in Wayanad receive their retrenchment benefits promptly. This decision follows the estate's acquisition for rehabilitating landslide victims.

A high-level ministerial meeting attended by Revenue Minister K Rajan, Labour Minister V Sivankutty, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister O R Kelu resolved to fast-track these proceedings. Officials like Wayanad District Collector D R Megha Shree and Additional Labour Commissioner Sunil K M were also present.

As per official statements, the Advocate General has been tasked with securing over Rs 5.97 crore for the workers. Necessary data on salary arrears, including wages and bonuses, is being collated. The government had previously announced a relief package of approximately Rs 6 crore for the labourers.

(With inputs from agencies.)