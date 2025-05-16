Left Menu

Kerala Government Fast-Tracks Retrenchment Benefits for Elston Estate Workers

The Kerala government is expediting legal proceedings to secure retrenchment benefits for Elston Estate labourers in Wayanad. Ministers and officials met to instruct the Advocate General to expedite the process. The government committed around Rs 6 crore to support the workers, as confirmed by recent court disclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:56 IST
Kerala Government Fast-Tracks Retrenchment Benefits for Elston Estate Workers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has accelerated legal efforts to ensure that labourers of the Elston Estate in Wayanad receive their retrenchment benefits promptly. This decision follows the estate's acquisition for rehabilitating landslide victims.

A high-level ministerial meeting attended by Revenue Minister K Rajan, Labour Minister V Sivankutty, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Welfare Minister O R Kelu resolved to fast-track these proceedings. Officials like Wayanad District Collector D R Megha Shree and Additional Labour Commissioner Sunil K M were also present.

As per official statements, the Advocate General has been tasked with securing over Rs 5.97 crore for the workers. Necessary data on salary arrears, including wages and bonuses, is being collated. The government had previously announced a relief package of approximately Rs 6 crore for the labourers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025