SGPC Delivers Aid to Poonch After Devastating Shelling
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) provided Rs 5 lakh to families in Poonch affected by Pakistani shelling, which killed 13 people. SGPC head Harjinder Singh Dhami expressed condolences and urged jobs for affected families. The attack followed Indian strikes on terror sites, escalating tensions.
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) extended a generous hand to the bereaved families in the Poonch district on Friday, distributing Rs 5 lakh as compensation for each family that lost members in the recent Pakistani shelling. The SGPC's gesture came amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan.
In a poignant move reflecting solidarity and grief, SGPC head Harjinder Singh Dhami, alongside Bhupinder Singh of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, made their way to Poonch town, directly engaging with affected Sikh families. The visit highlighted the gravity of the situation, with shelling resulting in 13 deaths, including four children.
Expressing condolences, Dhami urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure employment for one member in each family impacted by the tragedy. The SGPC also pledged support for the education of children who lost their parents. The consequences of the shelling reverberated through civilian spaces, such as the Guru Singh Sabha Sahib Gurdwara, symbolizing the deep scars left by the confrontation.
