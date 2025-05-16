Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Champions Labor Reform: Strengthening Worker Rights and Industrial Growth

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the harmony between laborers and industrialists, advocating for balanced labor laws that promote both industrial growth and worker protection in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted initiatives for fair wages, insurance, and child labor rehabilitation, while promoting the state as worker-friendly and industry-supportive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:22 IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently emphasized the symbiotic relationship between laborers and industrialists, rather than viewing them as opponents, during a review meeting with the Labour and Employment Department.

Adityanath underscored the need for balanced labor laws that both support industrial expansion and protect workers' rights. His call for simplified labor laws aims to facilitate industrial operations while simultaneously ensuring workers are safeguarded against exploitation. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of maintaining fair wages and insurance for workers as crucial measures for their safety and well-being.

Addressing child labor, the chief minister called for thorough rehabilitation through integration into schemes like the Mukhyamantri Bal Seva Yojana, stressing the social responsibility involved in securing future generations. He instructed for the transformation of 'Labour Addas' into fully equipped model centers and promoted skill mapping for unorganized sector workers to ensure minimum wage compliance. For construction workers seeking overseas employment, technical and language training was mandated to enhance efficiency and safety.

