Police Officer Among Four Accused in Land Fraud Case

A police officer is one of four individuals charged with impersonating a Dubai-resident and attempting to sell her 10-acre land in Pune's Wagholi area, according to an official statement on Friday.

The individuals charged include former Chandannagar police station senior inspector Rajendra Landge, along with Anand Lalsahab Bhagat, Shailesh Sadashiv Thombre, and Aparna Yashpal Verma alias Archana Patekar. These suspects orchestrated a fraudulent sale projecting Patekar as the landowner using forged documents.

In 2023, Bhagat lodged a complaint against the real owner, Verma, further complicating the legal situation. Following an investigation, the fraud involving forged documents and impersonation was uncovered. Authorities are investigating if more individuals are implicated in this conspiracy.

