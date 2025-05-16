Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Death of a Child in School Sparks Investigation

A four-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at a school in Yamuna Nagar. Authorities suspect foul play, alleging involvement by two teachers in the boy's demise. An FIR has been lodged, and a postmortem report has raised concerns of potential sexual abuse. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 16-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy unfolded at a school in Yamuna Nagar as a four-year-old boy allegedly died under suspicious conditions on Friday. Authorities are investigating claims that two teachers are involved in the alleged assault that may have led to the child's death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav has confirmed that the institution's administration informed the family the boy lost consciousness before being taken to a hospital. Sadly, he was declared dead after being referred to another medical facility.

The case takes a more ominous turn as the initial postmortem report revealed injuries suggestive of possible sexual abuse, a concern the family had not raised. CCTV footage from the school is currently being scrutinized, and an FIR is registered at the Naini police station as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

