Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Death of a Child in School Sparks Investigation

A tragedy unfolded at a school in Yamuna Nagar as a four-year-old boy allegedly died under suspicious conditions on Friday. Authorities are investigating claims that two teachers are involved in the alleged assault that may have led to the child's death.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav has confirmed that the institution's administration informed the family the boy lost consciousness before being taken to a hospital. Sadly, he was declared dead after being referred to another medical facility.

The case takes a more ominous turn as the initial postmortem report revealed injuries suggestive of possible sexual abuse, a concern the family had not raised. CCTV footage from the school is currently being scrutinized, and an FIR is registered at the Naini police station as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)