Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Appeal on Venezuelan Deportations

The U.S. Supreme Court, on Friday, dismissed the Trump administration's emergency appeal seeking the quick deportation of Venezuelan nationals. The administration cited the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, claiming gang affiliations warranted expedited removals.

The case involved Venezuelan men detained in a north Texas facility, previously protected by a temporary halt on deportations issued by the court. Despite two dissenting justices, the appeal did not garner enough support.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas expressed their dissent against the decision, underscoring the legal complexities in utilizing an 18th-century statute for contemporary immigration issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)