Supreme Court Blocks Trump's Controversial Deportations

The Supreme Court has upheld a block on President Trump's deportations of Venezuelan migrants under a rarely-used 1798 law, citing inadequate due process. The court's decision, influenced by ACLU attorneys, maintains the halt and rebukes the administration's fast-tracked removal approach. Conservative Justices Alito and Thomas dissented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-05-2025 02:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 02:05 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained its block on President Donald Trump's attempt to deport Venezuelan migrants using a historic wartime act. This decision, influenced by the American Civil Liberties Union, highlights a lack of due process in the administration's swift deportation plans.

After an April order temporarily paused deportations, the Supreme Court's recent opinion has reiterated the necessity for adequate procedural steps. Controversy brewed as Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented, questioning the court's authority in the case.

The ruling allows the administration to continue deportations under different laws, amidst ongoing disputes regarding the use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Migrants' legal teams argue they've not been allowed necessary judicial oversight before potential deportation.

