Excise Department Busts Major Liquor Smuggling Ring in Thane

Officials from the State Excise Department in Thane seized 800 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor worth Rs 50 lakh, which were being smuggled from Goa. The driver of the vehicle was arrested after the interception. The investigation aims to unveil the broader smuggling operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 17-05-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 13:07 IST
Excise Department Busts Major Liquor Smuggling Ring in Thane
The Excise Department in Thane achieved a significant victory against smuggling activities by confiscating 800 boxes of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) estimated at Rs 50 lakh. The illegal consignment was intercepted during a routine check, which led to the arrest of the driver.

The Superintendent of the Excise Department, Pravin Tambe, confirmed the bust. He stated the liquor, produced in Goa and banned for sale in Maharashtra, was seized following a tip-off that guided the department's squad to the Mumbra area, just 9 km from Thane city.

Authorities are now conducting a thorough investigation to dismantle the network responsible for this illicit trade. The interception highlights ongoing challenges in combating smuggling across state lines.

